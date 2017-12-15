AAPEX 2017 Highlights, Looking Toward 2018

The AAPEX 2017 industry trade show held Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas focused on new products, technologies and services that enable mobility and connectivity.

The sold-out trade show featured hundreds of new product announcements and innovative programs to show the impact of technology, connectivity services, consumer preferences, vehicle data and autonomous vehicles on the industry.

The new, daily keynote sessions provided expert insight, data and market intelligence on The Future of the Vehicle – “The Future of Mobility and the Aftermarket;” The Future of the Buyer – “Navigating Omnichannel Successfully;” and The Future of the Shop – “Grease, Code and Customers: You’re Entirely Right About All the Wrong Stuff.”

AAPEX 2017 featured 2,515 exhibiting companies, 5,433 booths, 50-plus AAPEXedu sessions and many networking opportunities. The event drew 49,382 targeted buyers. About 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals were in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.

AAPEX 2018 will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo, Las Vegas. To be notified when registration opens, sign up here.