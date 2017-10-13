AACF Help Applications Up 78%

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) has entered phase two of urgent response to aftermarket families affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria, deadly wildfires, and looming tropical storm Ophelia. According to the Miami Herald, Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to reach hurricane strength.



“Applications for help have increased 78% in the wake of recent natural disasters,” said AACF president, Bob Hirsch. “We continue working with SEMA, the Auto Care Association, AASA and others to reach aftermarket families in need, and early estimates indicate there may be hundreds of families that need our help. Parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Florida as well as the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico have suffered catastrophic damage.”



After hurricane Harvey, one Texas family wrote: “You saved me in more ways than you could ever imagine. (After) 35 years of being a mechanic, your foundation was the only one that helped my family. I am forever grateful for all your help.”



“Thanks to the generous response of our industry we’ve raised a significant amount toward our goal, and we’re so thankful for that,” said Joel Ayres, executive director of AACF. “But, we continue to ask for industry support. Many have lost homes, businesses, vehicles, belongings, and in some cases, loved ones including family pets. Now more than ever, every donation counts and is truly making a difference.”



Those in need are asked to complete the new simple application on the AACF website.



Sincere thanks to the many organizations that have already contributed generously including SEMA, Auto Care Association, MEMA, XL Parts, National Pronto/Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group), CAWA, Mighty Auto Parts, Custom Automotive Network (formerly PWA), Engine Performance Warehouse, The Shop, Standard Motor Products, Race Winning Brands (RWB), Gold Eagle, NAPA, Donald Schlenger, Robert & Lillian Spar Family Trust and many more.



Tax-deductible donations to AACF can be made online at http://bit.ly/AACF-Cares,