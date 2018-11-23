4 Steps to Securing the Tire Sale

You know what they say: “Everything starts with a sale.” Below are traditional steps to closing a retail sale. They can be modified as needed but still hold the foundation for any retail sale.

Step 1: Engage the customer. You can’t sell to a customer if you’re not talking to them. Standing or sitting behind the counter is not an option. Your salespeople need to be engaging with customers as they come through the door. The sooner that engagement begins, the sooner your salespeople can start creating a positive buying environment. Acknowledge every customer who comes into your store. Greet them with a smile, introduce yourself and ask how you can be of help.

Step 2: Establish trust. In any relationship, trust is built through back and forth communication. Listen to the customer’s needs, ask about driving habits and walk out to the vehicle. Ask questions and listen for their answers. This step elevates the salesperson to the role of a trusted advisor and helps the customer feel more comfortable making a purchase from them.

Step 3: Make recommendations. Using basic product knowledge and what you learn from the customer, you should make recommendations. A few pointed questions coupled with a sincere interest in what the customer answers will reveal any concerns that may be holding up a sale.

Step 4: Demonstrate value. The main obstacle to a quick sale is price without value. Customers may balk at the cost of an item if it is not carefully presented. Focus the conversation on the benefits the tire provides not what it costs.

Step 5: Closing (asking for the order). At this point, the customer hopefully is having a positive buying experience. Assume the sale and ask if they want their tires installed right now (assuming you have the tires in stock), would like a ride home or would like to make an appointment. Don’t forget to include the additional items like tire protection and nitrogen if you offer those services.

