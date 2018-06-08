2019 Pirelli Calendar Shot By Famed Photographer Albert Watson

The 2019 Pirelli Calendar will be shot by Albert Watson, famous for his unique and powerful style.

With over four decades of photographing history, he has left a mark in the best tradition of exemplary, clear and compelling representation which invites to reflect and mediate through contemplation, Pirelli says. In hundreds of magazine covers and portraits, he has celebrated personalities from all backgrounds, all walks of life and all personalities in persistent and strongly iconographic manner. In photo shoots for the most prestigious magazines worldwide, he has told extraordinary stories and defined the perception of diverse worlds, symbols and objects.

Albert Watson’s photography is one in which the concepts of reality, creativity and ingenuity are told with a sharp style and outstanding technical mastery. Pirelli says Watson loves talking about his pictures saying that his photographs may be graphic, purely conceptual or in motion, but when they are fixed, they look like the frames of a film, part and synthesis of a story but often succeed in being all this at once.

Albert Watson’s photographs have been seen on the pages of Vogue since the mid-1970’s, with Watson photographing 100 covers, as well as 40 covers for Rolling Stone magazine.

Watson has taken well-recognized photographs including Steve Jobs’ portrait that appeared on the cover of his biography and photo of Alfred Hitchcock holding a plucked goose, to a portrait of a nude Kate Moss taken on her 19th birthday. Watson’s prints of his photography are exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide.