The 2018 Jeep Wrangler – one of the most recognized vehicles in the world – will be equipped with Bridgestone’s Dueler H/T 685 tire as its original equipment on select models.

Available on Jeep Wrangler Sport, Sport S and Sahara models, the Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 tire delivers durable performance on tough terrain while providing a comfortable ride for daily drivers, Bridgestone Americas says. The tire has good traction in wet, dry and snow conditions providing grip on both on and off-road.

“The Bridgestone Dueler line of tires is built to give drivers the confidence to take on any experience, both on and off the road,” said Shannon Quinn, president of original equipment for Bridgestone Americas’ U.S. and Canada consumer tire sales. “We are proud to offer adventure-seeking Jeep owners durable tires that have the capability to help push limits and provide an authentic driving experience.”

The Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 tire is offered as original equipment in size 245/75R17 112T on the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport and Sport S models, and size 255/70R18 113T on the Jeep Wrangler Sahara. The Dueler A/T RH-S tire is offered as optional equipment on Jeep Wrangler Sahara models in size 255/70R18 113T and Jeep Wrangler Sport and Sport S models in size 245/75R17 112T.