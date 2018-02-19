News/2018 Great Mascot Challenge
February 19, 2018

2018 Great Mascot Challenge: Last Day to Submit Nominations

Tire Review 2018 Great Mascot Challenge
Happy Monday!

As you’re starting off your week, take a moment to recognize a tire industry mascot who you think is iconic, fun or simply your favorite that represents one of our industry’s brands, tire dealers or service shops.

The nomination period ends at midnight TONIGHT.

Mascots can be anything from fictional furry friends to a real deal dealership dog, cat or… fish. Tire dealers, manufacturers or distributors may submit their mascot or one they like from a company.

Mascots will go head-to-head in a “March Madness” style tournament next month.  Each week in March, we will seek votes via social media, our newsletter and other digital channels to whittle the field from 16 to eight to four and then to two to crown our 2018 Great Mascot Challenge Champion at the beginning of April.

A cash prize will be given to the tire dealer or company with the winning mascot. The winning mascots will be featured in an article in the April issue of Tire Review.

Already have a mascot in mind? Click here to nominate them.