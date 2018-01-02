2018 Bridgestone Winter Driving School Opens

The Bridgestone Winter Driving School, the only terrain-based school of its kind in North America, is now open. The school has been teaching the proper techniques for driving in cold-weather, low-grip situations on ice and snow-covered tracks in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, since 1983.

This year the vehicle fleet features 2018 Toyotas shoed with Bridgestone Blizzak Tires. Vehicles include the front-wheel-drive Camry XSE; the all-wheel-drive RAV4 Adventure; the part-time 4WD 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium; and the front-mid engine, rear-wheel drive 86 (one with automatic and two with manual transmissions).

“We are excited to announce that the Bridgestone Winter Driving School is now open for business seven days a week for the duration of the winter season. We feature a wide variety of programs for every driver from beginner to pro racer as well as our targeted custom programs such as trailering on ice and mission-specific training,” said Mark Cox, director of the Bridgestone Winter Driving School in the Los Angeles-based publication, The Daily Telescope. “As the nation’s first and foremost winter driving school we are honored to carry on the tradition teaching divers to be competent and confident in the most challenging driving conditions imaginable. The skills mastered here make driving in any condition more manageable and safer.”

The Bridgestone Winter Driving School runs seven days a week through early March, featuring a range of safety and performance courses taught by professional instructors.