2018 Automotive Retail Trends from eBay’s 2018 Shopping Report

eBay released its 2018 Shopping Report, which highlights the year’s most significant trends, styles and moments from categories such as automotive to fashion.

eBay lists personalization, pick-up trucks, luxury rides and homes on wheels among the top 2018 automotive trends in its study.

Trucks are becoming the new family car as they become safer and more comfortable, eBay says. “Custom trucks and crossovers dominated the SEMA Show, and on eBay Motors, we’ve seen this trend both in vehicles and parts,” the study found.

eBay says pickups have become popular because they’re versatile: you can haul anything (like furniture) and tow your Airstream or boat. Plus, you can drive anywhere on-or off-road. Many trucks also come with luxury interior packages making them more comfortable. In fact, earlier this year, Ford announced it would focus primarily on building trucks and crossovers to better meet this demand.

As further evidence, the Ford F-Series brand dominated truck sales on eBay Motors in 2018 followed by Ram, Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. Popular truck accessories include wheels/rims/tires, custom grilles, grille guards, tow hooks and bumper systems with personalization at the forefront. For cars, hatchbacks and “restomods” continue to dominate the car landscape, eBay says.

According to the site, it receives73 searches per hour for wheel rims on eBay Motors. It currently has listed 120,000 grilles for sale and more than 16,000 tow hooks on eBay Motors

Sales of RVs and classic Airstreams are also growing as millennials ditch the concept of “forever homes” for tiny houses that are travel-friendly. eBay says. There were 39,187 searches on eBay Motors for Airstreams this summer, with the most RV sales occurring from March to May of this year. The top selling brands included Winnebago and Airstream, each accounting for 20% and 25% of the year’s total RV sales, respectively.

Luxury vehicles and accessories were also huge this year. eBay Motors reports that 44 Lamborghinis have been sold so far this year, with an average price of $110,170.94. Over 300 Lamborghini models are currently for sale on eBay Motors, and one Ferrari sells every day on the site. Nearly 700 Ferrari models are currently for sale on eBay Motors

Speaking of luxury, below are the top 5 most expensive cars sold in 2018: