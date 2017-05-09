2017 ASA Board, New Leadership Installed

At its 2017 Annual Meeting in Denver April 24-26, the new chairman and Board members of the Automotive Service Association (ASA) were sworn in for the 2017-2018 year.

According to ASA, serving the first year of their two-year terms on the board are:

Roy Schnepper, AAM, the new chairman, Butler’s Collision, Roseville, Mich.; Ed Cushman, AMAM, chairman-elect, C&H Foreign Auto Repair, Spokane, Wash.; and Frederick Hules II, general director, Tech 1 Auto, Peoria, Ariz.

Schnepper appointed Darrell Amberson, AMAM, immediate past chairman, LaMettry’s Collision, Minneapolis, Minn., to serve a second consecutive term as immediate past chairman. Donny Seyfer, AMAM, resigned as immediate past chairman to take on his new role as an ASA training consultant.

Scott Benavidez, AAM, Collision Division director, Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop, Albuquerque, N.M., was re-elected for a two-year term. Bob Wills, AAM, Wills Auto Service, Battle Creek, Mich., begins his second year of a two-year term as mechanical division director; and John Cochrane, Cochrane Automotive, Etobicoke, Ont., general director, begins his second year of a two-year term as general director.

In addition, Bill Moss, AMAM, EuroService Automotive, Warrenton, Va., was reappointed to the Board for a one-year term as secretary/treasurer.

The three-day annual meeting opened with a Welcome Party for attendees sponsored by Federated Insurance, an ASA Sponsored Benefit Provider, and included open and closed Board meetings, affiliate directors’ conference, a Recognition Night and networking events. The annual meeting capped off with a Colorado Rockies baseball game at Coors Field sponsored by AutoZone.

The event’s Recognition Night recognizes the efforts and achievements of the ASA board and leadership, including the work of the Mechanical Division and Collision Division operations committees.

Scott Benavidez, director of the Collision Operations Committee, recognized April Hernandez, AAM, for her longtime service to ASA with a Phoenix Award. The Phoenix Award recognizes an ASA Collision Division member for his or her contributions to the automotive service industry and is the highest award given to a collision member. Bob Wills, AAM, director of the Mechanical Operations Committee, recognized Tom Piippo, AAM, with an Alpha Award for his commitment and service to ASA’s Mechanical Division; the Alpha Award is the highest award given to a mechanical member.

“The Annual Meeting is always an exciting time of the year as it provides us an opportunity to recognize the efforts of our volunteers, who tirelessly give back to the industry,” said Dan Risley, ASA president/executive director, who also serves on the ASA board of directors in an ex-officio capacity. “The meeting also helps set the stage for the remainder of the year as we establish direction and priorities to advance ASA.”

The ASA is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to and governed by independent automotive service and collision repair professionals. For additional information about ASA, go to ASAshop.org.