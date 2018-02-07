Milestar has announced that its flagship off-road tire, the Patagonia M/T, is being expanded to F-Load Range sizes.

The Patagonia M/T, F-Load Range tires have an increased carrying capacity at a higher inflation pressure when compared to an equivalent size in E-Load Range and is designed to meet the demands of today’s 3⁄4 and 1 Ton trucks by maintaining the air pressure requirements of the OE manufacturers. The F-Load range 35×12.50R20LT and 37X12.50R20LT, are currently available, and 3 additional sizes will be arriving soon.