Milestar Patagonia M/T Expanded to F-Load Range
Milestar has announced that its flagship off-road tire, the Patagonia M/T, is being expanded to F-Load Range sizes.
The Patagonia M/T, F-Load Range tires have an increased carrying capacity at a higher inflation pressure when compared to an equivalent size in E-Load Range and is designed to meet the demands of today’s 3⁄4 and 1 Ton trucks by maintaining the air pressure requirements of the OE manufacturers. The F-Load range 35×12.50R20LT and 37X12.50R20LT, are currently available, and 3 additional sizes will be arriving soon.
“We’re proud to launch the Patagonia M/T with F-Load Range Sizes to meet the demands of today’s truck and commercial applications,” state Andrew Hoit, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’ll continue to expand the Patagonia Family of light truck tires to support the immense growth in this segment.”