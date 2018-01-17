Rotary Lift has released the latest edition in their ongoing training series “90 Second Know How.” This episode, “Inground Inspection and Maintenance Procedures,” focuses on the importance of daily lift inspection and maintenance. According to the video, only a few minutes of inground lift inspection can lead to increases in efficiency and revenue and reduce equipment downtime.

“Properly maintaining your inground lifts is vital to an efficient and profit-producing bay,” says Ron Lainhart, manager of service network excellence for Rotary Lift, and an Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) factory designated trainer. “Sharing this short video with your shop’s managers and techs could mean the difference between preventing a problem and wasting precious time and money fixing it later.”

In the video, Lainhart demonstrates daily inground lift inspection steps, including how to make sure the lift controls are in proper working order, ensuring the locks are engaging properly and checking for wear and tear on all the lift structural components.

“Use all your senses when inspecting your lifts,” Lainhart says. “Listen for unusual noises as the lift is being raised and lowered, look for excessive wear on the parts and feel the plungers to make sure they are properly lubricated.”

In addition to daily lift inspections conducted by technicians, all vehicle lifts should be inspected at least annually by an ALI Certified Lift Inspector. If repairs are needed, a local Rotary Lift distributor can provide service to get the lift back in service quickly.

You can view the full video series on Rotary’s web page.