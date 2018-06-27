16th China International Tire Expo Coming in August
The 16th China International Tire Expo will be held from August 20-22 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.
According to the Expo’s organizers, some of the important ongoing issues in the Asia-Pacific region that the event can help illuminate include:
- Ongoing trade and tariff issues
- Competitiveness of Chinese tires in a world market
- Global sourcing issues
- Price transparency
- Ongoing expansion of the Chinese tire industry
- Improvements in Chinese tire quality
- Innovation in Chinese tires