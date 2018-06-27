News/China International Tire Expo
June 27, 2018

16th China International Tire Expo Coming in August

The 16th China International Tire Expo will be held from August 20-22 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

According to the Expo’s organizers, some of the important ongoing issues in the Asia-Pacific region that the event can help illuminate include:

  • Ongoing trade and tariff issues
  • Competitiveness of Chinese tires in a world market
  • Global sourcing issues
  • Price transparency
  • Ongoing expansion of the Chinese tire industry
  • Improvements in Chinese tire quality
  • Innovation in Chinese tires

 

