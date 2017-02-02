Kenda Sponsors Brooklyn Nets Taiwanese Heritage Night

Kenda Tires helped celebrate Taiwanese heritage through music and performances as the presenting sponsor of Taiwanese Heritage Night at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets game at the Barclays Center.

During the event, Kenda had LED signage in arena, and offered the first 10,000 fans at Barclays Center a Jeremy Lin bobblehead with Kenda Tires branding on the packaging and base.

The tiremaker was also tagged on promotional media through the Brooklyn Nets social media accounts and had TV exposure via courtside LED signage during game coverage.

“This is an important partnership for us and a great opportunity to be able to participate in a celebration that pays homage to Kenda’s Taiwanese Heritage as well as our roots in the U.S.” said Kellie Rhodebeck, automotive marketing manager for Kenda. “We are thankful to the Brooklyn Nets organization for involving us in such a great night for the community.”

Kenda’s hopes to increase global brand awareness for Kenda Tires and regional brand awareness with Kenda Authorized Distributor, Max Finkelstein Inc., with the Brooklyn Nets partnership.