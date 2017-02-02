News/Kenda
February 2, 2017

Kenda Sponsors Brooklyn Nets Taiwanese Heritage Night

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Mevotech Hires New Sales Director

Optronics Launches New Fusion Thinline LED Lamp

Kenda Sponsors Brooklyn Nets Taiwanese Heritage Night

Sumitomo Rubber North America Hires VP of OE

Yokohama Title Sponsor of America’s Largest Soccer Tournament

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

KendaSignage

Kenda Tires helped celebrate Taiwanese heritage through music and performances as the presenting sponsor of Taiwanese Heritage Night at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets game at the Barclays Center.

During the event, Kenda had LED signage in arena, and offered the first 10,000 fans at Barclays Center a Jeremy Lin bobblehead with Kenda Tires branding on the packaging and base.

The tiremaker was also tagged on promotional media through the Brooklyn Nets social media accounts and had TV exposure via courtside LED signage during game coverage.

“This is an important partnership for us and a great opportunity to be able to participate in a celebration that pays homage to Kenda’s Taiwanese Heritage as well as our roots in the U.S.” said Kellie Rhodebeck, automotive marketing manager for Kenda. “We are thankful to the Brooklyn Nets organization for involving us in such a great night for the community.”

Kenda’s hopes to increase global brand awareness for Kenda Tires and regional brand awareness with Kenda Authorized Distributor, Max Finkelstein Inc., with the Brooklyn Nets partnership.

 

Show Full Article