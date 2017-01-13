GRI Breaks Ground on New Specialty Tire Plant

GRI (Global Rubber Industries) broke ground on the construction of its newest specialized tire plant in Badalgama, Sri Lanka, on Jan. 4.

According to GRI, the $40 million facility will product pneumatic tires for agriculture, industrial, off the road and construction vehicles for the export market.

“I am proud to lay the foundation for the next phase of growth for GRI in specialty tires. This factory will be designed and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will focus on technical innovation, precision engineering and operational excellence. It will rank among the best in the world,” said Prabhash Subasinghe, managing director of GRI.

Located on 10 acres of land adjacent to GRI’s current solid industrial tire plant, the new facility will be the largest specialty tire manufacturing plant and the first plant to produce radial ag tires in Sri Lanka, GRI adds.

“Strategic expansion of GRI into manufacturing of specialty tires is a historic event for both the company and the Sri Lankan rubber industry. GRI will strengthen the implementation of the Government Rubber Master Plan. Our new plant is expected to commence trial production by the end of 2017,” said Ananda Caldera, executive director of GRI and leader of efforts in specialty tire production.

Based in Sri Lanka, GRI has sales offices and warehouses in the U.S., Germany, France, Netherlands and Australia, and supplies tires to more than 50 countries.