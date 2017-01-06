JohnDow President Retiring

Joseph “Joe” Dease, president of JohnDow Industries, has announced his retirement from the company’s leadership and team. Drew Dawson, executive vice president-operations, will succeed Dease as JohnDow’s new president.

Dawson has more than 30 years experience in the automotive aftermarket and has served as executive vice president-operations at JohnDow for more than two years. He started his career in the aftermarket in 1986 at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. managing store locations in Boston and eventually being promoted to regional manager-retail. In 1991, he became co-owner and operator of Tire Source in Northeastern Ohio. Dawson plans to maintain his current ownership of the six independent Tire Source tire and service centers.

Dease has been president of JohnDow since 1990 and during his tenure the company grew from a small automotive aftermarket manufacturer in Barberton, Ohio, to an industry leader. Under Dease’s management, the company also saw major expansions, acquisitions and new product introductions.

Dease’s retirement comes as part of JohnDow Industries’ strategic and long-term transition plan.

“I am proud to have been a part of JohnDow’s growth in becoming a premier manufacturer in the automotive industry,” said Dease. “JDI’s dedicated employees, management team and loyal customers have put us on a solid footing and I am confident that the company is well positioned for its next phase of growth and development.”