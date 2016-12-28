Home News

by -

Print Print Email Email

AtturoAtturo Tire Corp. today announced that the company is in the process of moving to a new corporate headquarters and warehouse facility. The new location, 3250 N. Oak Grove Avenue in Waukegan, Ill., includes both a new warehouse and larger team of employees to increase the speed and response rates of order shipments to better serve their customers, according to the company.

The following two tabs change content below.
Tire Review Staff
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profile

Tire Review Staff

Staff Writers at Tire Review Magazine
Tire Review Staff
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profile

Latest posts by Tire Review Staff (see all)

Sign up for the Tire Review World Tire Report for daily news delivered to your inbox

Similar articles

by -
News
Two tire businesses suffered losses from fires earlier this week on Dec. 26. Monday morning, firefighters in Des Moines, Iowa, responded to a fire at...Read More

by -
News
The Tire Industry Association has announced the schedule for the 2017 Certified Commercial Tire Service (CTS) Instructor Training and Certification classes in Baltimore and...Read More
© Copyright 2016 Babcox Media, Inc.