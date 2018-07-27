11,000 Soccer Kids to Get Jerseys Thanks to Yokohama Tire

Yokohama Tire has taken its soccer jersey sponsorship to another level: kids. Starting in fall, Yokohama – the Official Shirt Sponsor of Chelsea FC, the English Premier League’s 2017 champions – will provide jerseys to more than 11,000 youth soccer players across the U.S.

Youth soccer players from clubs such as the Slammers FC (Orange County, California), Houston Texans (Houston), Aztec SC (Boston), FCUSA (Boston, Philadelphia, NY Metro, Baltimore, Cape Cod and North and South Jersey) and SSA (Atlanta), will wear Yokohama-branded jerseys.

“We’re happy to partner with and sponsor these stellar clubs,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “We’re committed to youth soccer in the U.S.”

Yokohama’s youth soccer partnerships now include title sponsorships of the SSA Chelsea Tournaments Driven by Yokohama, Needham Memorial Day Tournament Driven by Yokohama, Manhattan Kickoff Classic Driven by Yokohama, Austin Labor Day Cup Driven by Yokohama, the Jack Walsh Memorial Tournament Driven by Yokohama and Slammers FC Classic Driven by Yokohama. Yokohama is also the Official Tire of US Youth Soccer.