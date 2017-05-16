Goldstine Named Firestone Fibers and Textiles Head

Bridgestone Americas Inc. has hired Brian Goldstine as the new president of Firestone Fibers and Textiles effective May 15.

Goldstine will replace James “Jim” Pridgen, who will retire after 43 years at Bridgestone.

Goldstine has 21 years of corporate experience and most recently worked at Kimberly-Clark, where he served in numerous leadership roles, including general manager, Bath Tissue Category; vice president and country manager, Canada; and director of marketing, Scott. He has also served as the director of marketing for Unilever and as senior brand manager for Kraft Foods.

“Brian is a proven leader who has demonstrated his ability to build trust, cultivate strong relationships and drive growth,” said Bill Thompson, chief operating officer, Bridgestone Americas. “He has a diverse background that encompasses brand marketing, operations and sales. Brian is the right person to build upon Jim’s leadership, prioritize advanced composites go-to-market strategy, and continue integration of the core vertical FSFT business.

Goldstine has an MBA from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from the University of California, San Diego.





Save